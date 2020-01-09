Applications Being Accepted for Affordable Hyannis Rental Units

HYANNIS – A housing lottery is being held for two affordable rental units in Hyannis.

The one-bedroom apartments are located at the Lofts at 57 on Ridgewood Avenue. Rent is $1,200 per month and utilities are not included.

Applications for the lottery will be accepted by the Plymouth Redevelopment Authority until 4 p.m. on February 18.

Income limits for the units are up to 80 percent of the Area Median Income and are $51,250 for one person, $58,600 for two people, $65,900 for three people and $73,200 for four people.

The application for the lottery can be found here, and a full informational flier, which includes locations to pick up physical applications can be found here.

An informational meeting will be held Monday, January 13 at Housing Assistance Corporation at 460 West Main Steer in Hyannis at 5 p.m.