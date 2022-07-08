Applications Open for E-Bike Incentive Program

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Cape Light Compact has opened applications for eligible residents of Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyards for a program that offers incentives on new electric bicycles.

The Compact said the incentive program was designed to address transportation issues faced by low-income residents and improve access to clean transportation like e-bikes.

“Clean, accessible transportation is integral to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and key to our workforce on the Cape and Vineyard, where public transportation is not always a sensible option,” Power Supply Planner Mariel Marchand said.

Applicants must be year-round residents of the Cape or Martha’s Vineyard and meet certain income-based eligibility requirements.

People can apply to receive an e-bike incentive through the Compact’s site. If approved, they would receive a voucher that can be used at one of five local bike shops participating in the program.

The voucher covers 75% of the cost of an e-bike, up to $1200. Up to $125 toward bike accessories will also be covered, as well as a year of bike maintenance.

The Compact expects 150 to 200 vouchers for e-bikes to be distributed in total, with the program ending at the end of 2023.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter