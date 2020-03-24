Army Corps of Engineers Takes Virus Precautions at Cape Cod Canal

BOURNE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking preventative measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus with their projects at the Cape Cod Canal.

Recreational facilities at the canal will be closed to the public until further notice. This includes public restrooms and trash receptacles, but parking lots will remain open.

Safe distancing and other guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) should be followed by those who access service roads and other outdoor areas.

A carry-in, carry-out policy will also be in effect for all trash and pet waste.

The Cape Cod Canal Visitor Center and Field Office will be closed. Essential personnel will be provided limited access to the facilities.

All meetings and events hosted by the Corps of Engineers that were set to take place at the canal are cancelled until further notice.

No new permits for special events or activities will be issued for the time being, and permits that have already been issued will be reassessed at a later date based on guidelines offered by the CDC.

For more information, visit www.capecodcanal.us.