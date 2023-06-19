Army Corps To Perform Paving And Sealing Work In Bourne

BOURNE – Bourne residents are being advised that the Army Corps of Engineers will be performing scheduled maintenance at various recreation areas and service roads beginning on June 20.

Paving and sealing will commence at the Bourne Recreation Center from June 20 through 22, followed by work on the Tidal Flats parking lots and adjoined enter and exit lanes on Bell Road from June 23 to 27.

Paving and sealing will continue at the Sagamore Recreation Area from June 28 to 30, with final service road repair taking place at the North and South Access Roads and Radar Station 180 from July 5 to 7.

Service roads will experience partial closures while work is ongoing.

All work schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter