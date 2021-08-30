“Art For Good” Fundraiser To Be Held On Saturday

HARWICH PORT- The Guild of Harwich Artists and the Harwich Fund of the Cape Cod Foundation are teaming up for a fundraising art sale on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at Doane Park in Harwich Port.

Members of the Guild of Harwich Artists will donate artworks for sale for end-of-season prices.

The organizations will split the proceeds from the sale to benefit the Harwich community.

The Guild of Harwich Artists annually awards a grant to a local children’s organization and a scholarship to a local high school student who is pursuing an art education degree.

The Harwich Fund issued nearly $10,000 in grants in the past year.

The event is free and a rain date is scheduled for September 5.