Art Made From 15K Pounds of Debris From Cuttyhunk Beaches

CUTTYHUNK ISLAND – Over 15,000 pounds of debris was collected from Cuttyhunk Beaches in April and some of it has now found a home as an art exhibit at the New Bedford Whaling National Historical Park.

The Center for Coastal Studies Marine Debris & Plastics Program was awarded one of eleven SNEP Watershed Implementation Grants this year to locate, remove and properly dispose of lost fishing gear and other debris from the shores of Cuttyhunk Island.

Volunteers from Cornell University, island residents, and artists from the CCS Beach Brigade removed hundreds of lobster traps, rope pieces, and other items from the area before documenting and then loading most of the debris into containers to be removed.

Bricks, concrete, wire hoops, plastic lobster trap gear, ropes and netting were all set aside to be used in construction or artwork.

The art pieces will travel to Cuttyhunk Island with the project team for a presentation to the island community on August 11, followed by a collaborative island-wide cleanup on August 12.

For more information about the NBWNHP exhibit visit their website.