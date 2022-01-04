Arts Foundation Grants Thousands to Dozens of Organizations, Artists

HYANNIS – A total of $77,800 will be distributed to 42 local organizations and artists by the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod.

The foundation’s committee reviewed dozens of applications and said they chose causes looking to boost innovation and artistic involvement, enrich the local culture, and support economic growth.

Recipients of funding include the Cape Cod Museum of Art, the Cape Symphony, and the Woods Hole Film Festival.

This marks the sixth consecutive year where the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod was able to increase the amount of funding distributed to local recipients.

For more information, including a full list of recipients, visit the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod’s website by clicking here.