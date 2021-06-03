State Urges Preparedness as Hurricane Season Arrives

HYANNIS – The Atlantic hurricane season is officially underway, and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is urging residents to make sure they stay prepared.

Outlooks from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predict that 2021’s hurricane season will again be more active than normal.

Massachusetts residents should know their evacuation zone, MEMA said, in order to stay safe from storm surge flooding due to heavy storms and hurricanes.

Areas that are not along coastlines directly are still at risk from this flooding amid a hurricane or tropical storm.

MEMA adds that emergency plans, detailing things such as meeting locations and plans to shelter-in-place, should be created.

Residents are also urged to create an emergency kit and stay informed if these situation arise. Resources like food, water, a radio with extra batteries, a flashlight, and a first aid kit should be collected.

MEMA explained that emergency kits should be able to sustain families for three to five days.

For more information, visit MEMA’s website by clicking here.