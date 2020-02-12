Wellfleet Reviving Blue Light Project to Support Businesses

WELLFLEET – In an attempt to notify residents of businesses that are open throughout the year, The Wellfleet Chamber of Commerce has brought back the Winter Blue Light Project.

The initiative has been revived after being dormant for the last few years. Wellfleet Chamber of Commerce Lara Henry Executive Administrator said they were inspired by a similar movement in Orleans.

“The idea is to hang the blue lights and let people know that while it may be quiet in the winter, Wellfleet is open year-round,” Henry said.

Henry said that the town experienced a successful holiday season, but that has led to the annual lull before the spring.

Some businesses are seasonal, but Henry said that it is important to identify those that remain open throughout the off-season.

“There’s stuff to do here year-round,” she continued.

“It’s still beautiful here in the wintertime, there’s still restaurants and shops and activities going on all over the place. You just have to seek them out.”

Henry hopes that the Winter Blue Light Project will become a consistent annual movement that reminds both local residents and visitors to the town that Wellfleet will remain open for business.

Blue lights will be displayed at member businesses of the chamber through the end of March.

For more information on the project, email the Wellfleet Chamber of Commerce at info@wellfleetchamber.com.