Aspen Dental To Provide Free Care To Veterans

HYANNIS – In recognition of Veterans Day, Aspen Dental has announced that they will provide free dental care to military veterans at locations across the country.

According to Aspen Dental, U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veteran’s Administration unless they are 100% disabled.

The organization hopes to break down barriers to health care and fill a vital need entering the event’s seventh year.

Aspen Dental’s Day of Service will take place on Saturday, November 6 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Of the 18 participating locations in the Boston area, the closest location for Cape veterans is located at 1 Seth F. Tobey Rd, Building B, Wareham.

Veterans can dial 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to schedule an appointment.

Advance appointments are required for the event.

For more information, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter