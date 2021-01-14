Assembly of Delegates Picks New Leadership

BARNSTABLE – At the first meeting of the 17th Session of the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates, the Assembly elected a new Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Barnstable Delegate Patrick Princi, the new Speaker, has served in the Assembly since 2012.

His service to the town includes working on the Community Preservation Committee, Economic Development Commission and Barnstable Charter Commission.

Princi is also a recipient of the Cape Cod American Red Cross “Hero Award for Community Service.”

The new Deputy Speaker, Brewster Delegate Mary Chaffee, has served in the Assembly since 2017.

She is the chair of Brewster’s Select Board, and has served seven years on the town’s Board of Health.

As a Navy nurse, she served 26 years and was promoted to the rank of Captain.

Established by the Barnstable County Charter passed by the state Legislature in 1988, the Assembly of Delegates is the legislative branch of Cape Cod regional government.

Each of the towns on Cape elect a delegate every two years.