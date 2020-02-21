Association to Preserve Cape Cod Seeks Herring Monitors

DENNIS – It’s getting closer to the time of year when herring leave the ocean and head upstream to freshwater spawning grounds.

The Association to Preserve Cape Cod is recruiting volunteers to count herring from April through May.

The work requires a commitment of an hour per week and is ideal for anyone who enjoys being outdoors.

Training sessions will be held March 17 in Wellfleet and Harwich. The Wellfleet training is from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Wellfleet Public Library. Harwich training is from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Harwich Community Center.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Dr. Jo Ann Muramoto at jmuramoto@apcc.org or Kristin Andres at kandres@apcc.org.