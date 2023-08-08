Lt. Governor to be Featured at APCC Annual Meeting

DENNIS – The Association to Preserve Cape Cod is preparing to celebrate 55 years of environmental stewardship in the region at its 2023 Annual Meeting on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 12:30 pm at the Dennis Inn at 25 Scarsdale Road.

Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll will be the keynote speaker for the event, which will also feature awards and recognitions for individuals and groups taking action to support the health and vibrancy of the region.

Those include the Esther Snyder Award for Environmental Excellence and the Paul Tsongas Environmental Recognition Award, as well as a look ahead for the Association’s future conservation endeavors.

The APCC is currently collecting data regarding water quality throughout the region, such as analyzing cyanobacteria blooms at local ponds, and has voiced opposition to Holtec International’s application to dump over a million gallons of radioactive wastewater into Cape Cod Bay as part of the decommissioning of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station.

The APCC has also recently launched Guidelines, a new publication to educate homeowners on ecologically friendly methods to design and maintain their properties while supporting local birds and pollinators and healthy water practices.

Registration is required to attend the annual meeting.

To register or to learn more, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter