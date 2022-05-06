You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Atlantic Herring Industry Gets $11M to Cope With Fish Losses

May 6, 2022

Photo Courtesy if NOAA.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Disaster-level instability in the Atlantic herring industry has prompted the federal government to give $11 million to commercial fishermen and shore-side infrastructure in four states.

A scientific assessment in 2020 found that herring are overfished, and quotas for the fish were reduced dramatically.

The federal government declared a “fishery disaster,” late last year, clearing the way for assistance.

Atlantic herring are an important East Coast fishery because the fish are used as bait by commercial lobstermen.

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said Thursday that the herring industry in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island will get the assistance.

The Associated Press

