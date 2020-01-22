Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Adds Board Member

CHATHAM – The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy announced earlier this week the addition of technology executive and scientist Dr. Chris Bouton to their board of directors.

“Chris’ deep background in technology and science, along with his long time interest in sharks and shark conservation, makes him an incredible asset to our board of directors,” said CEO Cynthia Wigren.

Bouton is currently the CEO of Vyasa Analytics, a technology startup company. Before that he served as CEO of software company Entagen. Bouton also has worked as a computational biologist at LION Bio-science Research Inc. and Aveo Pharmaceuticals.

“I’m excited to join the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Board of Directors. Not Only have I spent many happy summers on Cape Cod, I have long been fascinated in sharks,” said Bouton.