You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Adds Board Member

Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Adds Board Member

January 22, 2020

CHATHAM – The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy announced earlier this week the addition of technology executive and scientist Dr. Chris Bouton to their board of directors.

“Chris’ deep background in technology and science, along with his long time interest in sharks and shark conservation, makes him an incredible asset to our board of directors,” said CEO Cynthia Wigren.

Bouton is currently the CEO of Vyasa Analytics, a technology startup company. Before that he served as CEO of software company Entagen. Bouton also has worked as a computational biologist at LION Bio-science Research Inc. and Aveo Pharmaceuticals.

“I’m excited to join the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Board of Directors. Not Only have I spent many happy summers on Cape Cod, I have long been fascinated in sharks,” said Bouton.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 