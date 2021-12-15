Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Celebrates Successful 2021 Season

CHATHAM – As 2021 winds down, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy is celebrating a successful year despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their Chatham Shark Center saw over 14,000 visitors attending exhibits and educational programs.

Additionally, many joined in ecotourism trips offered by the Conservancy which allow participants to observe the sharks in the wild.

This is the first time the Shark Center Chatham was open year-round.

Their research season saw 39 new acoustic tags and 10 camera tags attached to white sharks in the Cape Cod area.

This brings the total number of sharks that have been tagged by the organization since 2013 to 250.

The tags allow researchers to track the movements of the sharks so they can learn more about their behavioral patterns.

Build-out was commenced for a second Shark Center on MacMillan Pier in Provincetown.

The new center will span over 3,000 square feet and is expected to be open next summer.