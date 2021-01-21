You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Attorney General Makes New Appointment To Cannabis Control Commission

January 21, 2021

BOSTON – Ava Callender Concepcion has been appointed to the Cannabis Control Commission by Attorney General Maura Healey.

“Ava brings a strong background in public safety and experience working with a range of stakeholders, including law enforcement, advocacy organizations, and constituents on important policy matters,” said Healey.

Concepcion started her career as a Victim Witness Advocate in Boston Municipal Court, where she worked with victims and survivors and worked in crisis intervention and in court guidance to victim suffering from crime related drama.

 

