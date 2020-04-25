Attorney General Healey Calls for Long-Term Solution for Homeowners Affected by COVID-19

Hyannis – Attorney General Maura Healey and 34 other attorneys general joined a bipartisan coalition calling for the federal government to provide relief to homeowners affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The attorneys asked in a letter sent to the Federal Housing Finance Administration (FHFA) and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for federal agencies to take steps to ease the financial burden on homeowners, as well as clarify guidance issued as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed late last month.

“The CARES Act is meant to provide immediate relief – instead, it’s created anxiety and confusion for homeowners and put them at risk of foreclosure,” said AG Healey in a statement.

“We need clarity that homeowners are actually getting the relief they need during this crisis.”

The attorneys asked that FHFA and HUD allow mortgage servicing companies to move missed mortgage payments to the end of borrowers’ loan terms.

The attorneys also asked the agencies to expand eligibility for disaster relief loss mitigation programs so borrowers would not be denied loan modification relief.