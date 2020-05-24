Attorney General Healey Seeks Consumer Protection

BOSTON – Attorney General Maura Healey has joined a coalition of 22 attorney’s general in calling on the nation’s consumer reporting agencies to uphold their obligation to state and federal consumer credit protections during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We need to do everything we can to protect consumers from the lasting economic effects of the COVID-19 crisis. This letter is a warning to the nation’s credit reporting agencies that state attorney’s general can and will enforce state and federal laws that protect consumers rights to fair and accurate credit reporting,” said Healey.

Healey joined the coalition co-led by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and New York Attorney General Letitia Jones, which also includes the Attorneys General of California, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and The District of Columbia