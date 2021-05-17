New Members Added to Opioid Recovery And Remediation Advisory Council

BOSTON- Three new members have been appointed to the Opioid Recovery and Redemption Fund Advisory Council by Attorney General Maura Healey.

The three individuals are President and CEO of the Dimock Center, Dr. Charles Anderson, the founder and executive director of Learn to Cope, Joanne Peterson, and staff attorney at Prisoners Legal Services, Latoya Whiteside.

“A vital part of our work to combat the opioid crisis is expanding substance use services and getting families the help they desperately need, I am honored to appoint Charles, Joanne, and Latoya to the council,” said Healy.

The fund receives recoveries from Healy’s opioid litigation and settlements to develop opioid prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery throughout the commonwealth through the Executive Office of Health and Human services.

Will Moore, CapeCod.com NewsCenter