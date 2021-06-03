AUDIO: Comedian Jimmy Tingle Talks Entertainers Returning to Stage after COVID

HYANNIS – With COVID vaccination rates rising across the Cape Cod & Islands region and reopening efforts well underway, residents can expect more and more in-person events this summer as performers return to the stage.

Jimmy Tingle, comedian, Cambridge native, and founder of Humor for Humanity, said he is among many entertainers eager to get back in front of a live audience.

His six-night, in-person show “Jimmy Tingle Live; No Mask!” will be hosted at the Cotuit Center for the Arts beginning Thursday night.

“I’m very excited to get off of Zoom and get out in front of people. Real life people, laughing, clapping and just having a good time,” said Tingle.

He said that the virtual space was the next-best-thing for entertainers of all kinds who would have lacked a source of income during the pandemic otherwise.

Having no live audience feedback was a minor challenge, said Tingle, but it was the technical hurdle of transitioning a show online that was the largest hurdle for him and many others.

Technical assistance eventually came from professionals in an adjacent industry: music.

“I was very lucky to find them. They had worked in the music business, specifically the folk community,” said Tingle.

“A lot of the folk artists were transitioning and doing live, living-room shows, etc. I was able to utilize those tech people and made them a part of my team at Tingle Productions. We were able to do probably 50 shows, easy, over the past year. Maybe more.”

The full interview with Jimmy Tingle can be found below.

His show will run June 3, 4 and 5 at 7:30 pm, as well as June 10, 11 and 12 at 7:30 pm.

Admission is $25, or $20 for members of the Center.