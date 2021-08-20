You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Audio: National Seashore Readies for Henri

August 20, 2021

WELLFLEET – The Cape Cod National Seashore is making preparations ahead of the expected Sunday landfall of Tropical Storm Henri. 

Between pre-storm warnings and safety precautions for potential visitors and post-storm maintenance and cleanup, Deputy Superintendent Leslie Reynolds said that the Seashore staff has a lot to consider. 

She said that although it is likely some services will see interruption due to the inclement weather, exactly which ones will be closed down will be decided and announced Saturday. 

In our interview with Reynolds below, she outlines some of the plans already in motion at the Seashore, as well as what can be expected from the park service in the days to come. 

