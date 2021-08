BOURNE – The Pan-Mass Challenge is returning this weekend with finish lines in both Bourne and Provincetown.

Founder and Executive Director Billy Starr said that although the event may look different, participants will be safe as they raise money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

This year, he said that they have set a goal of $52 million, an increase from last year’s $50 million success despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

