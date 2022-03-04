Audit Finds Safety Reporting Law Noncompliance at Mass. Maritime Academy

BOURNE – An audit by the state found that Massachusetts Maritime Academy did not uphold key safety provisions conditional to its participation in federal student financial aid programs, though academy officials said change is underway.

The Office of State Auditor Suzanne Bump said that MMA’s noncompliance related to the Clery Act, a federal law enacted in 1990 that requires institutions of higher education to comply with certain campus safety- and security-related requirements, such as disclosing information on campus security and crime prevention procedures and practices, as well as certain incidents that occur within their area.

Bump said the audit found that the institution did not maintain a current and complete daily crime log that listed all reported incidents that occurred within MMA geography, which she added could prevent stakeholders from obtaining information to assess risks.

The audit also found incomplete data and statistical inaccuracies in annual security reports from 2018 to 2020 as well as had not assured that all newly enrolled students and staff completed Clery Act training.

“The Clery Act was established to equip students and staff with pertinent information they need to be aware of incidents occurring in the proximity of their college or university, and make informed decisions to protect their personal safety, which is why it is imperative that all aspects of this law be followed,” Auditor Bump said of the audit.

“While I am pleased to see that Mass Maritime is committed to taking the necessary steps to ensure compliance with the Clery Act moving forward, it is necessary to be proactive on matters such as this which can impact public safety.”

MMA said that it will take steps to ensure compliance with its Clery Act obligations, including utilizing outside services to review its internal processes.