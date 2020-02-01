Author Mary Higgins Clark Dies at 92

HYANNIS-Author Mary Higgins Clark has passed away at the age of 92 due to complications of old age. Her passing last night was confirmed on her website.

The “Queen of Suspense” wrote over 50 best-selling novels. Her books, which often centered around women facing challenges and persevering, have sold more than 100 million copies throughout the United States, and have been translated to languages across the world.

Higgins Clark notably had a home in Dennis for many years, after moving to the Cape in 1968. Her novel “Where Are the Children?” also takes place on Cape Cod.

She is survived by her five children, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.