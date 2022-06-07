You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Autonomous Mayflower Reaches North American Shores – in Canada

Autonomous Mayflower Reaches North American Shores – in Canada

June 7, 2022

An earlier version of the autonomous vessel (2019)

U.S. (AP) – A crewless robotic boat that had tried to retrace the 1620 sea voyage of the Mayflower has finally reached the shores of North America — this time in Canada instead of the Massachusetts coast where its namesake landed more than 400 years ago.

The sleek autonomous trimaran docked in Halifax, Nova Scotia on Sunday, after more than five weeks crossing the Atlantic Ocean from England, according to tech company IBM, which helped build it.

Piloted by artificial intelligence technology, the 50-foot (15-meter) Mayflower Autonomous Ship didn’t have a captain, navigator or any humans on board — though it might have helped to have a mechanic.

BY MATT O’BRIEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS. 

