Avangrid To Hold Open Houses For Offshore Wind Projects

BARNSTABLE – Avangrid is preparing to host a pair of hybrid open houses for its offshore wind projects Commonwealth Wind and Park City Wind.

Each session will have both an in-person and online component, with the Park City Open House taking place on Thursday, September 28 at the Centerville Library from 5 to 6:30 pm, while the Commonwealth Wind Open House will be held on Wednesday, October 11 at the Osterville Village Library from 5 to 7 pm.

Each session will contain an overview of the energy firm’s work in Barnstable on the two respective projects.

Avangrid filed its Draft Environmental Impact Report to the state’s EPA office in July.

The review and comment period for the report will last until Friday, September 29.

To view the report, click here.