Baby Born In Vehicle On Route 6

August 19, 2024

HYANNIS – A Cape Cod woman says she gave birth to her baby while driving on Route 6 earlier this month.

On August 8th, Rebecca Mahota of Brewster and her husband, Dayna, tried to make it to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, but because of strong contractions and heavy Route 6 traffic, it became clear that their baby girl would have to be delivered in the truck.

Rebecca said they stopped on the side of the highway somewhere near old Exit 5 in Barnstable.

The delivery was deemed a success, and in true New England fashion, the family met up with paramedics in a local Dunkin’ parking lot. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


