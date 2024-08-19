Baby Born In Vehicle On Route 6

HYANNIS – A Cape Cod woman says she gave birth to her baby while driving on Route 6 earlier this month.

On August 8th, Rebecca Mahota of Brewster and her husband, Dayna, tried to make it to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, but because of strong contractions and heavy Route 6 traffic, it became clear that their baby girl would have to be delivered in the truck.

Rebecca said they stopped on the side of the highway somewhere near old Exit 5 in Barnstable.

The delivery was deemed a success, and in true New England fashion, the family met up with paramedics in a local Dunkin’ parking lot.