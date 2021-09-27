State Gives Update On COVID Booster Availability

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced how eligible Massachusetts residents can access Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots.
Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots are now available to individuals 65 years of age and older, individuals 18-64 years of age at risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions as defined by the CDC, and individuals 18-64 years of age who are at increased risk of COVID-19 due to occupational or institutional settings.
Eligible residents can receive their Pfizer booster shot six months after their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
“The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and getting vaccinated remains the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders.
“The Baker-Polito Administration has been working with pharmacies, local boards of health and other health care providers to ensure eligible residents will be able to access the Pfizer booster vaccines at hundreds of locations across the Commonwealth. If you have questions about whether getting the booster is right for you, we encourage you to contact your healthcare provider,” she said.
Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses are being made available at over 460 locations, with some appointments already available for booking.
About 600,000 residents are eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots under the current federal eligibility criteria.
Those eligible to receive the booster can find a location for getting a Pfizer COVID-19 booster by using the Vaxfinder tool at vaxfinder.mass.gov.
Individuals unable to use Vaxfinder can call the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line by dialing 2-1-1 on Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 6:00 pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line has translators available in approximately 100 languages.
Individuals can check if they are available for a booster by clicking here.
By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter