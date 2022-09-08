Baker Announces 3.5 Million Free COVID Tests for Residents

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has announced plans to distribute 3.5 million free at-home COVID-19 tests to residents across the Commonwealth.

Shipments will arrive before mid-October and will be based on the population size of different municipalities. 1.5 million tests have also been set aside for food banks to distribute to those who are most vulnerable.

The tests join distributions of personal protective equipment for towns, schools and other eligible agencies.

“This distribution of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests builds on our work over the past several years to partner with municipalities to ensure residents can protect themselves from the virus,” said Governor Charlie Baker in a statement.

“Rapid tests, along with other resources like vaccines, boosters and treatments, provide residents with the tools they need to manage COVID-19.”

To date, the state has distributed over 25 million free tests.