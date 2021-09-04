Baker Announces Emergency Preparedness Month

HYANNIS – After Henri and Ida, two storms that have left significant damage in their wake, Governor Charlie Baker has declared September 2021 as Emergency Preparedness Month to encourage residents and organizations to prepare ahead of possible disasters.

State officials said that to help make it easier for residents to prepare, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency will break down emergency preparedness into simple steps residents can take during its 30 Days 30 Ways: 30 Days of Preparedness campaign.

“To protect our families and communities, it is critical that our residents take steps to prepare for emergencies of all kinds, and Emergency Preparedness Month is an opportunity to do just that,” said Baker in a statement.

“Preparedness can improve public health and safety and can help minimize property damage and economic impacts of disaster.”

MEMA’s preparedness list includes making an evacuation plan, making copies of insurance policies and learning about flood zones. The full list can be found on the state’s website at mass.gov/ready.

“While MEMA and other agencies continue to strengthen our state’s preparedness for the next disaster, we encourage the Commonwealth’s residents and businesses to take simple steps to prepare before the next emergency,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito.