Baker Announces Funds for Early Education Programs

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker and the Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation recently announced $6.5 million in Early Education and Out-of-School Time grant funding.

The funding has been awarded to seven organizations to help them renovate childcare facilities that serve low-income children.

“We are grateful to the educators and childcare providers statewide who have worked tirelessly to adapt over the last several months as we continued to combat the COVID-19 public health crisis,” said Baker in a statement.

“Through these grants, we are able to make improvements to child care programs that boost the quality of early education and care and provide families in communities throughout the Commonwealth with the resources necessary for success in the classroom and beyond.”

Early childhood education programs could receive awards up to $1 million for major capital projects during the FY20 grant funding round.

Organizations who received FY20 EEOST awards include Berkshire Family YMCA, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Westfield, Community Action Incorporated, East Boston Social Centers, Guild of St. Agnes, Old Colony YMCA and South Middlesex Opportunity Council (SMOC).