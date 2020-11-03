Baker Announces New Measures to Slow COVID-19 Spread

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced new advisories and orders meant to disrupt the increasing trend of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

These changes have been announced amid public health data showing that cases are up by 278 percent and hospitalizations up by 145 percent since Labor Day.

“Too many of us have become complacent in our daily lives. I know it’s hard for people to hear me say this time and time again, but it is true. We’ve done much better than many other states and many other countries, but here too, we’ve let down our guard and we have work to do,” said Baker.

Baker said that without change, state healthcare systems could face capacity issues by the end of the year.

The measures include a new Stay at Home Advisory between 10 PM and 5 AM to ensure residents avoid unnecessary activities that can lead to an increase in COVID-19 transmission.

According to the Baker-Polito Administration, the advisory allows for activities such as going to work, running critical errands to get groceries and address health needs, and taking a walk.

A new executive order form Governor Baker also requires the early closure of certain businesses and activities each night at 9:30 PM.

The closure requirement is aligned with the State At Home Advisory and together are designed to further limit the spread of the virus.

Businesses required to close between the hours of 9:30 PM and 5 AM include restaurants, liquor stores, Adult-use marijuana sales, indoor and outdoor events, theaters and drive-ins, performance venues both indoor and outdoor, youth and adult amateur sports, and golf facilities.

For a full list of the businesses required to close as part of the order, click here.

Baker also announced a revised face covering order that requires all persons to wear face-coverings in all public places, even where they are able to maintain 6 feet of distance from others.

The order still allows exceptions for residents who cannot wear a face-covering due to a medical or disabling condition, but it allows employers to require employees to provide proof of such a condition.

It also allows schools to require that students participating in in-person learning to provide proof of such medical or disabling condition.

Click here for the entire revised face-covering order.

Gatherings have also been restricted further by Baker, now requiring that gatherings not exceed a limit of 10 people for indoor gatherings at private residences and 25 people for outdoor gatherings at private residence.

The limit on gatherings held in public spaces and at event venues, such as wedding venues, remains unchanged.

The order also requires that all gatherings, regardless of size or location, end and disperse by 9:30 PM.

Organizers of gatherings are also required to report known positive COVID-19 cases to the local health department in the community as well as cooperate with contact tracing efforts.

The order authorizes continued enforcement by local health and police departments and specifics that fines for violating the gathering order will be $500 for each person above the limit of at a particular gathering.

Baker said that these measures are meant to slow the spread of the virus so that the state can keep the economy and schools open and to prevent the need to roll back to Phase I or Phase II of the reopening plan.

“We can’t afford to continue to do what we’ve been doing. Whenever possible, avoid gathering, no matter the location, with people outside your household. And when you do go out: wear a mask,” said Governor Baker.

Baker also stressed the importance of getting tested for the virus at free Stop the Spread testing sites or local community testing locations.

All orders and advisories will be effective Friday, November 6 at 12:01 am.