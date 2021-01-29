Baker Awards Over 45 Million In New Small Business Grants

BOSTON – The state has awarded over $45 million in grants to 1,100 small businesses through the COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program.

Businesses in some of the area’s hardest hit by the pandemic, such as restaurants, bars and retail stores made up a large amount of grant recipients.

“Obviously due to COVID-19 many businesses, especially those that operate in what we think of as the indoor entertainment space, have a terribly difficult time keeping the lights on,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

In total, the state has allocated over $277 million in direct financial support to just under 6,000 small businesses.