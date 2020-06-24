State Announces Grants to Strengthen Local Public Health Services

OAK BLUFFS – Governor Charlie Baker has announced an additional $156,756 for a total of $500,000 annually to strengthen local public health services under a Massachusetts Department of Public Health program launched earlier this year.

Created in response to recommendations of the Special Commission on Local and Regional Public Health, the State Action for Public Health Excellence (SAPHE) Grant Program awards funds to four additional groups representing twenty cities and towns to plan for or to expand the sharing of staff and resources in a more efficient and effective manner.

With the new award, the SAPHE Grant Program strengthens local health services to residents in over 75 cities and towns.

One of the four planning grants is for the Martha’s Vineyard Public Health Environmental Distich which includes Oak Bluffs, Chilmark, Tisbury, West Tisbury, Aquinnah, and Edgartown.

“This public health grant program underscores our administration’s continuing commitment to being an effective partner with municipal governments, especially as they continue to confront ongoing public health challenges,” said Baker.

“By committing these resources for local health departments and boards of health, we are supporting communities’ efforts to promote public health during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

“Supporting the Commonwealth’s cities and towns has been a hallmark of our Administration, and the awarding of these SAPHE grants will help us support important public health priorities in our municipalities,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito.

“We are proud to announce further support for Massachusetts communities through this public health initiative that will contribute to the ability of local health departments and boards of health to provide stronger and more effective public health protections through shared services.”

The other three planning grants are for the North Suffolk Public Health Collaborative, Norfolk County, and Mansfield-Foxborough- Norton.

“Our boards of health are the backbone of local public health across the Commonwealth,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders.

“They have been at the front lines of the COVID-19 response. These funds allow these twenty communities to further build their capacity by forging new collaboration and municipal coordination.”

These four programs join six others who were previously awarded grants.

“This is an important next step in advancing the recommendations of the Special Commission on Local and Regional Public Health,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH.

“With these state resources, we will strengthen the scope and quality of local public health services and help cities and towns take advantage of the benefits of working together to protect the public and prevent injury and disease.”

The shared services programs is set to begin in July.

To learn more about the Special Commission on Local and Regional Public Health and the work of Massachusetts Department of Public Health with local boards of health, click here.