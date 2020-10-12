Baker-Polito Administration Announces Grants for Marine Animal Conservation

HYANNIS – The Baker-Polito Administration has announced $579,253 in grants for 16 projects across Massachusetts that will restore and improve marine animal habitats.

The projects improve rivers and watersheds as well as help protect at-risk sea turtles and the North Atlantic right whale.

Funds for the project were provided by the Massachusetts Environmental Trust through money collected through environmentally-themed specialty license plates.

“Massachusetts’ natural resources, including coasts, rivers and wetlands are part of what makes the Commonwealth a unique place to live and visit,” said Governor Charlie Baker in a statement.

“The projects supported by residents who purchase special environmental license plates will help local programs that protect the Commonwealth’s water sources, critical habitats and wildlife.”

Associated Scientists (Woods Hole) was awarded $5,000 for the publication of Right Whale News, a quarterly newsletter to enhance informed participation in efforts to protect North Atlantic right whales.

The Association to Preserve Cape Cod received $49,812 to evaluate and monitor the effects of harmful cyanobacteria blooms that threaten river herring and public health.

The Center for Coastal Studies was awarded $34,431 for assessing humpback whale entanglement injuries and analyze associated data collected since 2011 and create a formal observer network to track such injuries.

$200,000 went to the Center as well as the Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF) to support the Massachusetts Large Whale and Sea Turtle Conservation Program.

International Fund for Animal Welfare received $49,000 to expand large whale response capacity as well as perform exams on deceased whales.

The Town of Wellfleet was awarded $38,320 to design two improved stream crossings on the upper Herring River, which currently limits estuarine habitat continuity for river herring and other aquatic animals.