State Expanding COVID-19 Vaccine Access

BOSTON – Governor Baker announced that all residents included in Phase One of the state vaccination plan are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

Anyone eligible can now make appointments at all 150 locations across the state, even if those locations are designated as first responders only.

Residents included in Phase One are

– COVID facing healthcare workers.

– Residents and staff of long term care facilities.

– First Responders.

– Congregate Care setting residents and staff.

– Home based healthcare workers.

– Non-COVID-19 facing healthcare workers.