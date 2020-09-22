State Issues Millions to Towns in Coastal Resiliency Grants

BOSTON – The state recently awarded $4 million in coastal resiliency grants to cities and towns across Massachusetts, including on the Cape and Islands.

Grants ranging from roughly $43,000 to $248,000 were given to Chatham, Edgartown, Mattapoisett, Oak Bluffs, Orleans, Plymouth, Provincetown, Tisbury, and Wareham.

The money, which was provided by the Office of Coastal Zone Management’s Coastal Resilience Grant Program, will be used for upkeep and projects related to preventing coastal damages through things like erosion or flooding.