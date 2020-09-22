You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Issues Millions to Towns in Coastal Resiliency Grants

State Issues Millions to Towns in Coastal Resiliency Grants

September 22, 2020

BOSTON – The state recently awarded $4 million in coastal resiliency grants to cities and towns across Massachusetts, including on the Cape and Islands.

Grants ranging from roughly $43,000 to $248,000 were given to Chatham, Edgartown, Mattapoisett, Oak Bluffs, Orleans, Plymouth, Provincetown, Tisbury, and Wareham.

The money, which was provided by the Office of Coastal Zone Management’s Coastal Resilience Grant Program, will be used for upkeep and projects related to preventing coastal damages through things like erosion or flooding.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


