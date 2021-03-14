You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Releases New Vouchers for Affordable Housing

State Releases New Vouchers for Affordable Housing

March 14, 2021

 

HYANNIS – The state has made a new push to make housing more accessible to all. 

By expanding the Massachusetts Rental Voucher Program and Alternative Housing Voucher Program, more rental vouchers will be available for those that are in need of them.

With an emphasis on supporting those who are in jeopardy due to difficulties brought on by the COVID-19 Pandemic, hundreds of households will be receiving these new vouchers. 

Additionally, new permanent supportive housing and other affordable options will be under development with the help of this new funding. 

$50 million has been put towards emergency rental and mortgage assistance by the state in October’s Eviction Diversion Initiative. 

Initiatives such as these are created with the goal of canceling out some of the housing insecurity brought on by the pandemic. 

Governor Charlie Baker’s “An Act Enabling Partnerships for Growth” signed this year will be bolstering and creating weather-resistant and affordable housing, adding to the growing number of housing-related projects being undertaken by the state. 

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

 

