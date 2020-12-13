You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Baker Signs 2021 Budget

Baker Signs 2021 Budget

December 13, 2020

BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker signed the fiscal year 2021 budget into law last week.

The 49.5 billion dollar budget plans to protect core government services amidst the COVID-19 pandemic while making substantial investments in economic development and education.

Additionally, Baker also filed for a 107.4 million dollar supplemental budget bill for 2021 entitled “An Act Making Appropriations for Fiscal Year 2021 To Provide for Supplementing Certain Existing Appropriations and For Certain Other Activities and Projects” which will be used to provide relief to small businesses across the Commonwealth.

“I am signing this balanced budget because it is fiscally responsible, and maintains our strong commitment to delivering essential government services to the people of Massachusetts amid the COVID-19 Pandemic- all without raising taxes,” said Baker.

The full budget is available in detail at Mass.gov.

“Our administration is proud to have worked across the aisle to put this spending plan in place as we fight this pandemic together”

 




