Baker-Polito Administration Update Solar Program

BOSTON The Baker Polito Administration announced last week final updates to the Commonwealth’s Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) program after filing emergency regulations in April.

“Massachusetts solar industry plays a critical role in meeting our clean energy and climate goals, and today’s update to the SMART program reflect our continued leadership in advancing solar energy and reducing emissions,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

Notable Updates include expanding the capacity of the program from 1,600 megawatts to 3,200 megawatts.

Massachusetts is a national leader in solar, with over 105,000 projects across the state.

The SMART program was launched in September of 2018.