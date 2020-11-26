You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Baker Announces $4.7 Million for Local Food Security

Baker Announces $4.7 Million for Local Food Security

November 26, 2020

Gov. Charlie Baker

BOURNE – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced that the state is awarding over $4.7 million to support food security across Massachusetts amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The funding is part of the fifth round of the new $36 million Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program created following recommendations from the Baker-Polito Administration’s COVID-19 Command Center’s Food Security Task Force.

“As Massachusetts residents celebrate Thanksgiving this week, we recognize that food insecurity remains a significant challenge for many families throughout the Commonwealth, making our efforts to secure a resilient, diverse local food supply chain even more critical,” said Baker in a statement.

“Through a $56 million investment through our Food Security Task Force, our Administration is committed to investing in our local food infrastructure and ensuring a secure supply of food, which will enable us to ensure that families throughout Massachusetts can access local, nutritious food as they continue to meet the challenges created by the pandemic.”  

Farming Falmouth, Inc. will receive $5,600 from the funds to support locally-grown farmed vegetables accessible by those with disabilities.

The Bourne-based Massachusetts Military Support Foundation Food4Vets Program will receive $91,579 in funding to assist distribution of food to both active and inactive service members of the military.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


