Barnstable 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Commemorates 21st Anniversary

BARNSTABLE – A Day of Remembrance ceremony is set to take place in Barnstable Village to commemorate the 21st anniversary of 9/11.

Tom Flynn, former CBS producer and author of “Bikeman”—his story of being at ground zero on the day of the tragedy—will be a guest speaker at the event.

“It collapsed right on top of us. I ended up running into a parking garage and survived that way, although that dust was unbelievable,” said Flynn.

“That black cloud that was there was impenetrable if you were standing in the middle of it. It was gritty, it was hot, and it was dark. In fact it was so dark that by the time I got out of the parking garage, I looked around and saw that the street lights had blinked on. They thought it was nighttime.”

Flynn said the Barnstable event highlights the courage of firefighters and other first responders.

“To me, they are the superheroes of the whole thing. They were the bravest, the greatest, the strongest, the most wonderful. I can’t imagine any greater group of people.”

The Day of Remembrance begins at 9 am with a traditional ceremony featuring First Barnstable State Representative District Tim Whelan and Soloist Mar Howard.

A bagpipe procession at 9:30 will travel along Main Street to St. Mary’s church, where more ceremonies will take place.