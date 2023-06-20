Barnstable Approves $83M for School District

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable officials have approved about $83 million for the town’s public school department FY24 budget.

The district’s superintendent Sara Ahern said that they have multiple initiatives they plan to expand with the funds, including general accessibility.

“We have experienced an increase in our multilingual learners. We are required—as we should, it’s our moral obligation—to provide services to families that are translated and interpreted for access,” Ahern told the Barnstable Town Council.

Ahern added that like all businesses and institutions across the nation, economic challenges have created obstacles for education, as well.

“As you might imagine, we’re also experiencing inflationary pressures on costs such as fuel, facilities maintenance, software licenses, and supplies,” said Ahern.

In addition to the $83 million appropriation order for the FY24 budget, Barnstable also approved $3.5 million for portable classrooms.

