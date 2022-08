BARNSTABLE – Loop Beach and Keyes Beach in Barnstable are open to swimming following closures due to elevated bacteria levels.

The beaches were closed on August 10 and August 16 respectively, and subjected to re-sampling on a daily basis until bacteria levels were back down to the minimum standard.

Both beaches passed bacteria tests Thursday.

Meanwhile, water quality warnings have been reported at other Barnstable ponds including Hinkley Pond.