Barnstable County Commissioners Maintain Stance Against JBCC Machine Gun Range

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Board of Commissioners is once again expressing strong opposition to a proposed machine gun range at Joint Base Cape Cod because of concerns about environmental conservation.

The board reaffirmed its support for the EPA’s determination that the proposed machine gun range is not safe due to the fact that the Upper Cape lacks another source of drinking water if the primary aquifer became contaminated.

The motion passed without discussion at a meeting on Wednesday.

The commission will communicate its objections through a formal letter to the EPA director and elected officials. The agency’s decision released last April was a draft version which has not yet been finalized.

Despite the community criticism of the project, the National Guard solicited and received construction bids for the machine gun range last fall.