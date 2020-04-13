Barnstable Consolidation Plan Looking for Public Review

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable’s Draft Five Year Consolidation Plan for the period beginning July 1 through June 30 is available for review at the town’s website.

The plans serve as the preparation documents for the town’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The goal of the CDBG program is to provide housing, economic opportunities, and a suitable living environment for low to moderate income residents.

The town said in a statement that the range of eligible activities for the grant may include affordable housing, economic development, public facility improvements and public services.

Activities that are in response to the COVID-19 outbreak are expected to qualify under the specifications listed by the program, according to the town.

Residents and agencies serving low and moderate income residents are encouraged to review the drafts and send comments by email to kathleen.girouard@town.barnstable.ma.us with “CDBG Comments” in the subject line.

A link to the plan can be found here.

Comments received by May 1 will be included in the final submission to the HUD.