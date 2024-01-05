Barnstable Counter Sheriff Announces Winter Session of Youth Academy

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting applications for an upcoming Youth Academy to be held at the Harwich Community Center during the February school break from February 20 to 23, 2024.

Offering a condensed version of the BCSO’s summer program for at-risk youth, the inaugural winter session will contain four days of classes offering guidance on self-control, teamwork, and integrity featuring community speakers such as Jacob Stapledon of Children’s Cove, Erin Rindfuss of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Line.

The course will also include close encounters with K9 partners, fingerprinting work, and workouts.

Space is limited, although plans are underway for a spring session to be held in the Upper Cape from April 16 to April 19.

The application deadline is February 7.