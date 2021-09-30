Barnstable County Getting Money COVID Case Tracking

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment’s Public Health Nursing Division has received a $500,000 to bolster COVID-19 case investigation efforts.

The money comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The grants will support epidemiologic and public health nursing staff positions to expand ongoing contact tracing efforts.

The staff will investigate laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents and track any possible clusters as they occur, according to county officials.

“The majority of towns on Cape Cod operate under a shared services agreement and receive additional support from the Visiting Nurses Association. We meet regularly to collaborate , determine where assistance is needed most and how we can best allocate resources to those areas,” said Barnstable County Public Health Nurse Deirdre Arvidson in a statement.

“This grant will greatly assist in that effort and help us to guide policy decisions and prevention measures Cape-wide”