Barnstable County Awards First ARPA Grant to Mashpee

HYANNIS – Barnstable County announced Wednesday that it has awarded the first grant utilizing the $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding set aside for town projects.
Mashpee will utilize the grant of about $660,000 to improve its wastewater infrastructure, including the construction of a treatment plant by the town’s solid waste transfer station.
The county received about $41 million total in ARPA funds, with $10 million has been set aside for town applications currently.
The Barnstable County Board of Commissioners today announced the award and execution of an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding grant from Barnstable County to the Town of Mashpee in the amount of $657,653.41. This is the first grant made through the County’s application portal that was opened in May. A total allocation of $10 million will be made to towns through the portal.
The grant will fund the implementation and construction of Phase I of Mashpee’s comprehensive wastewater management, treatment, and disposal improvement plan, including the construction of the wastewater treatment plant to be located adjacent to the Town’s solid waste transfer station. This project also includes Phase I sewer collection system improvements to be connected to the wastewater treatment facility. This project is one of the initial steps in implementing the Town’s Watershed Nitrogen Management Plan/CWMP.
“This funding is going to critical long-term needs and will benefit our communities for years to come. This grant for wastewater management is one more step in building sustainable infrastructure for Cape Cod,” said Sheila Lyons, Chair of the County Board of Commissioners. “Barnstable County will continue to allocate ARPA funds as quickly as possible, to support long-term investments in our communities,” said Elizabeth Albert, Barnstable County Administrator.
Barnstable County will receive $41.3 million in ARPA funds from the US Treasury, and the 15 towns in Barnstable County will, collectively, receive an additional $26.1 million in ARPA funds.
Cape Cod’s 15 towns are eligible to submit project applications to the County for funding under the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) via the user-friendly portal. Additional information about the County’s ARPA program can be found at https://www.capecod.gov/barnstable-county-federal-american-rescue-plan-act-arpa/.