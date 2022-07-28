Barnstable County Awards First ARPA Grant to Mashpee

HYANNIS – Barnstable County announced Wednesday that it has awarded the first grant utilizing the $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding set aside for town projects.

Mashpee will utilize the grant of about $660,000 to improve its wastewater infrastructure, including the construction of a treatment plant by the town’s solid waste transfer station.

The county received about $41 million total in ARPA funds, with $10 million has been set aside for town applications currently.

The full statement from the Office of the Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners can be found below: